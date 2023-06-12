Your Turn: feedback on Stefanik’s remarks, gift cards & school lettuce

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is blasting the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges related to his handling of classified documents. She calls it “the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government”:

I do not understand how she can do this with a straight face.

Alison Chapman

She supports our soldiers but has no issue with criminal espionage and leaking of military secrets that put our soldiers at risk.

Nathan Cole

This is the Democrats’ last hurrah to get Trump.

Nancy Lynne Owens Kio

The town of Pitcairn used its Covid relief money to give its residents $100 gift cards to local businesses:

Glad to see this money going back to the taxpayers and more so to be spent in their community.

Paul Man

Edwards-Knox Central School grows its own lettuce which is served in school lunches. It’s all thanks to the school’s hydroponics farm:

All schools should be growing/harvesting their own food. I would have much rather learned this valuable life lesson than building a birdhouse with popsicle sticks in art class.

Joseph Bullock

How amazing would that be if schools had their own plot of land where they grew all the food for their school and all the students worked to maintain it?

Stephanie Cowles

