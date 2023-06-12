Your Turn: feedback on Stefanik’s remarks, gift cards & school lettuce

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is blasting the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges related to his handling of classified documents. She calls it “the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government”:

I do not understand how she can do this with a straight face.

Alison Chapman

She supports our soldiers but has no issue with criminal espionage and leaking of military secrets that put our soldiers at risk.

Nathan Cole

This is the Democrats’ last hurrah to get Trump.

Nancy Lynne Owens Kio

The town of Pitcairn used its Covid relief money to give its residents $100 gift cards to local businesses:

Glad to see this money going back to the taxpayers and more so to be spent in their community.

Paul Man

Edwards-Knox Central School grows its own lettuce which is served in school lunches. It’s all thanks to the school’s hydroponics farm:

All schools should be growing/harvesting their own food. I would have much rather learned this valuable life lesson than building a birdhouse with popsicle sticks in art class.

Joseph Bullock

How amazing would that be if schools had their own plot of land where they grew all the food for their school and all the students worked to maintain it?

Stephanie Cowles

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
United States Army Fort Drum sign
Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.
Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Home is a total loss following a fire at 19943 Minkler Road
Family escapes unharmed from Town of Rodman fire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
File photo of Frank Derrigo
Retired Watertown police lieutenant Frank Derrigo passes away
Larry Lacey Jr. and Ronald Murphy
Felts Mills raid ends with 2 arrests, drug seizures
Drowning
Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond