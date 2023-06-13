Aisling Lynn Thomas, Infant, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aisling Lynn Thomas 3 weeks old of Michigan Ave., Watertown, passed away Sunday, June 4th in the loving arms of her parents Golisano Children’s Hospital, Rochester, NY.

She is survived by her mother Kimberly LaShure Watertown; father, Jared Thomas SR., Watertown; four sibling sisters and three sibling brothers, grandparents Margo Rosen and Robert LaShure, Jennifer Davis and Robert Davis, and her great grandmother’s Alberta LaShure, Jackie Davies, her great grandfather’s Thomas LaShure, David Rosen and a large extended loving and caring family.

Aisling was born May 15th, 2023, in Syracuse NY 6 lbs. 10 ounces unfortunately with a diaphragm hernia.

Aisling had a lifetime of love during her short time on earth. During her short time, she touched so many lives and was loved so deeply Aisling life was a gift to us and will live on with us forever. Aisling enjoyed listening to jazz music played by daddy and having her hand held Please know our greatest blessings was having you.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.