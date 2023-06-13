WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Audrey M. Baker, 100, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on September 23, 1922, in Matilda, Ontario, Canada, daughter of Lloyd and Pearl Barkley. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School. Following school she worked at the Watertown Daily Times and she was an aid at the House of the Good Samaritan and health clinic on Fort Drum.

She married Eri H. Baker on November 27, 1948 at the Bethany United Methodist Church in Watertown. The couple resided in Watertown where she worked at Gibson’s Laundry and then for NorthLand Electric.

Eri retired from the NYS Highway Department. He passed away January 1, 1983.

Audrey enjoyed doing crafts, reading, and she loved caring for her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her three children, Robert E. (Donna) Baker, Potsdam, NY, Carol J. Baker, Watertown, NY, and Jay S. Baker, Watertown, NY; three grandchildren, Sarah, Katherine, and Joshua Baker; a great granddaughter, Autumn; a sister, Phyllis Wheeler, Watertown, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her loving husband, Eri, a daughter, Margaret Baker; a son, Wesley Baker; and a sister, Jean Stokes.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Audrey’s name to the SPCA.

