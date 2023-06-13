A cooler day with gradual sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front will keep temperatures down today.

Temperatures that start in the 50s and 60s across the north country will climb only into the mid-60s to around 70.

Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine by afternoon.

The night starts clear, but clouds roll in and showers are possible by Wednesday morning. Lowes will be in the low 50s.

Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday morning, becoming more scattered for the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend is looking nice. Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs around 70.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Juneteenth is Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 75.

