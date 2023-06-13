Father’s Day gift idea: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift, Hospice of Jefferson County just might be able to help.

Hospice’s Kathy Arendt appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the 3rd Annual Ultimate Hospice Golf Package. Watch her interview above.

For $150, you can buy the package which includes a round of golf with a cart at Thousand Islands Golf Club, a Goodfellos gift certificate, a Greg Norman jacket, and other items. You’ll also be entered into a drawing to win a 75″ flat-screen TV.

The packages can be purchased through June 30 by calling 315-788-7323 or clicking here.

Proceeds go to Hospice of Jefferson County.

