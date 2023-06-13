Father’s Day gift idea: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift, Hospice of Jefferson County just might be able to help.

Hospice’s Kathy Arendt appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the 3rd Annual Ultimate Hospice Golf Package. Watch her interview above.

For $150, you can buy the package which includes a round of golf with a cart at Thousand Islands Golf Club, a Goodfellos gift certificate, a Greg Norman jacket, and other items. You’ll also be entered into a drawing to win a 75″ flat-screen TV.

The packages can be purchased through June 30 by calling 315-788-7323 or clicking here.

Proceeds go to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Drowning
Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?
Hand, foot and mouth disease
6 Morristown students come down with hand, foot and mouth disease

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Father's Day gift idea: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package
Free summer programs at JCC
Free summer programs available at JCC
Watertown Pride Events
Watertown Pride events this weekend
The Watertown Red and Black got back into the win column after blanking Charlotte at home...
Saturday’s R&B shutout a success on both side of the ball