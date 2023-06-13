Free summer programs available at JCC

Free summer programs at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students entering Jefferson Community College this fall can get a head start on some of the coursework they need.

EOP coordinator Korine Ingerson and TRIO director Patricia Matteson told us about free summer programs at JCC.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Courses begin on July 10. They’re available in English, writing, reading, and math.

It’s also a good time to get acclimated to campus life and get to know fellow students and faculty members.

You can sign up and find more information at sunyjefferson.edu/summerprograms. You can also call 315-786-2288.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Drowning
Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Hand, foot and mouth disease
6 Morristown students come down with hand, foot and mouth disease
Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?

Latest News

Watertown Pride Events
Watertown Pride events this weekend
The Watertown Red and Black got back into the win column after blanking Charlotte at home...
Saturday’s R&B shutout a success on both side of the ball
Monday was the last day for the Pizza Hut on State Street in Watertown.
Watertown Pizza Hut closed
Watertown city leaders had planned to spend $3.6 million on Thompson Park improvements, but had...
Watertown lawmakers whittle down ARPA project wish list