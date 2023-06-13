Free summer programs available at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students entering Jefferson Community College this fall can get a head start on some of the coursework they need.

EOP coordinator Korine Ingerson and TRIO director Patricia Matteson told us about free summer programs at JCC.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Courses begin on July 10. They’re available in English, writing, reading, and math.

It’s also a good time to get acclimated to campus life and get to know fellow students and faculty members.

You can sign up and find more information at sunyjefferson.edu/summerprograms. You can also call 315-786-2288.

