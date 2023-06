COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Jane C. Fallon, 89, a resident of the Gulf Road, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Mrs. Fallon passed away on April 1, 2023. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

