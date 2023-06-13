Jacqueline H. Marino, 82, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline H. Marino, 82, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on October 13, 1940, in Watertown NY, the daughter of James and Wava Carpenter Derouin. She attended school in Sackets Harbor, NY.

She married Robert Marino on September 26, 1964, in Watertown. After her marriage, she was employed at several retail stores in the Watertown area. She began working as a school bus driver in the early 1980′s for CAPC Head Start, a job she truly loved.

Jackie enjoyed camping, puzzles, playing cards, bird watching, traveling with her husband in their motor home, playing bingo with Bingo Barb, lottery scratch offs and was also known to compete with her husband on who knew the answer first on any game show they were watching, especially Jeopardy. Jackie especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert; her three daughters: Lisa (Ralf) Bauer, Watertown, Leslie Kampnich and George Decker of Watertown, Jennifer (Andrew) McCarger, Rodman; four sons: Robert Marino Jr. , Randy (Tammy) Marino, Lance Marino, all of Watertown and Matthew (Sarah) Marino of Brownville; her niece, Debbie, the daughter of the heart; 16 grandchildren: Michelle, Whitney, Courtney, Michael, Melissa, Quinton, Alishia, Levi, Dylan, Taylor, Ashley, Torrie, Trevor, Nicholas, Tanner, and Hunter; 21 great grandchildren: Jaren, Mollie, Amalia, Jayden, Nora, Landon, Ava, Madelyn, Case, Camden, Sophia, Brinley, Scarlett, Kain, Wyatt, Klyde, Emmaline, Levi, Laiklen, Oliver, Leeland with another expected in August; her siblings, Jeffrey Derouin, Joyce(Richard) Pietroski and Jennifer Derouin, all of Sackets Harbor; three sisters-in-law, Karen, Jeannie and Sherry Derouin, all of Sackets Harbor and several nieces and nephews.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents; a granddaughter, Brittani Bauer Beach; her siblings and their spouses, James and Mary Jane Derouin, Joan and Dominic Derrigo, Jon, Joel, and Jean Derouin.

Calling hours will be held from 3pm-5pm on Thursday, June 15,2023 at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown, with a funeral immediately following at 5:00 pm.

A Celebration of life will be held immediately following the funeral service at the Brownville American Legion Post 588.

Arrangements are with Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

The family requests that you plant a tree in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.