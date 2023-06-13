June Nineteenth in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Back for the 10th Anniversary of the celebration of Juneteenth in the North Country, the 10th Annual Watertown Juneteenth is a milestone event. Marking ten years since soldiers of Fort Drum first introduced the Juneteenth holiday to the tri-county area in 2014, this is an historic occasion.

Free and open to the public, the anniversary begins with the festival on Saturday, June 17th, from 12pm to 5pm, Jefferson Community College (SUNY), 1220 Coffeen St, Watertown, NY 13601, and ends on Monday, June 19th at 12:30pm, Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington Street, with the flag raising ceremony, accompanied by The Sounds of the City (City of Refuge Church) and DJ Drex. Free tickets to the entire event bit.ly/juneteenthtickets2023 and to be entered into prize drawings available on Eventbrite. This event is sponsored in part by KeyBank and media partner, Tunes 92.5 FM.

Renowned scholar, activist, and organizational consultant, Professor James Small, honors this anniversary by sharing from his extensive knowledge and experience as special guest speaker. Among many involvements, including his role in the documentary series, Hidden Colors, Professor Small is international Vice President and past President of the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU), CEO of Sanaa lodge Enterprise, Ghana Ltd, past President for the Eastern Region of the Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations, and former member of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). He taught for many years with the City University of New York (CUNY) on topics including, Pan Africanism, Malcom-X, African Diasporic Religion, Survival and Folklore. Professor Small has traveled widely throughout Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and United States and has lectured at a range of academic and community settings both nationally and internationally. To schedule pre-event interviews with Professor Small, please contact the above.

This year’s Juneteenth Gallery is featured in partnership with the Community Folk Arts Center, Syracuse University (CFAC) and the North Country Arts Council. Displayed pieces include photography from CFAC’s 25th Anniversary exhibit and paintings from artists of Fort Drum, Watertown and surrounding areas. Musical sounds emanate from R&B maestros, Trumptight315; returning West African inspired, Weusi Ensemble of Brooklyn; The Sounds of the City from City of Refuge Church and more. International students and military families bring forth other unique music and poetry of the African diaspora.

About Juneteenth: a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth”, Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. Celebrated in America since 1865, Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. National Juneteenth celebrations honor African American resilience, history, and culture. To learn more, email: watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com or call 315-775-4065.

--

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.