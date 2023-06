WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Ronnie” Granger, 85, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 17th at Faichney Drive Complex Center, formerly known at the Bruce Wright Memorial Center at 1291 Faichney Dr., Watertown.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Margaret S. “Peggy” Granger; two sons, Ronnie J. Granger and Ricky L. Granger; a grandson, Ricky L. Granger Jr., all of Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Richard and Fran Granger, OH; a sister, Starr Brennan, Watertown, NY; a step daughter, Tina Bown, Brownville, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

