Land donated for event center

Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big donation of land is a big step forward for the Thousand Islands Event Center proposed in the town of Watertown.

The state-of-the-art space for sports, entertainment and special events needs roughly 60 acres of land for the buildings and parking.

Developer Mike Lundy donated 43 acres to the town. The land is appraised for $2 million.

Town Supervisor Joel Barlett says over the next several weeks, he hopes to obtain all the land that’s needed.

The project is $80 million. Barlett says he anticipates a meeting with Governor Hochul in the next few weeks to see if the state can help.

