Lyons Falls’ farmers market begins for the season

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Lyons Falls kicked off its 15th farmers market on Tuesday.

People were out shopping, dropping by the tables of 30 vendors.

There’s something new this year: curtains that line the pavilion.

“They are adjustable. They go down when the weather is bad on the pavilion. The curtains in the wintertime will be down when they have an ice skating rink here,” said Katie Liendecker, farmer’s market manager.

The farmer’s market accepts EBT and SNAP benefits and is open every Tuesday through October 3.

