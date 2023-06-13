North Country Troopers Assisting Troops gets $20K check

A group that raises awareness and support for wounded Fort Drum soldiers received a $20,000 donation on Tuesday.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A group that raises awareness and support for wounded Fort Drum soldiers received a $20,000 donation on Tuesday.

The 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton presented a check to North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

The money was raised through the annual Fire and Ice Celebration the hotel puts on every winter.

<We have persons out on Fort Drum, they reach out to us and they say there is a service member in need. we will make a motion for a monetary amount and normally within 12 hours at the most within 24 hours that that service member will have a check in hand so everything stays here,” said Randy Pound of North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

Fire and Ice has raised more than $150,000 for the organization since it started in 2015.

