Ogdensburg residents protest assessments during Grievance Day

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Upset over higher assessments and perhaps higher taxes, Ogdensburg residents flocked to city hall Tuesday for Grievance Day.

They filed into the city council chambers, hoping the board of assessment agrees with them and reduces the total value listed in the most recent property assessment.

Some residents at city hall claim their assessments rose from 50 to 80%.

“I have not made any improvements to my home and yet I had an increase of $40,000 for taxation,” said resident Ricky Ledwith.

Both appointments and walk-ins were welcome for the three scheduled grievance sessions. Nineteen residents were heard in the first two-hour session, taking some time as many had multiple properties.

“Walk in, get your name on a list. The time frame is two-hour time frames to get all the people through the list. They haven’t been able to do that from the 10 to noon list. So now the 10 to noon list is going to the 2 to 4 list, and then we’ll find out from there,” said resident Esbon Worden.

Ogdensburg hasn’t done a reassessment in several years and officials say one was needed. Yet they do want to listen to residents if they are upset.

“We’re asking residents to bring anything that they have, whether it’s a written narrative, photographs of their property or comparable properties, that help support their case for why their assessed value is inaccurate,” said Director of Planning and Community Development Andrea Smith.

The city’s final assessment role is set to be published on or before August 1.

The board of assessors will make its determination on any cases heard before that date.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.