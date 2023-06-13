Polly A. Bates, 78, of Watertown

Polly A. Bates peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 11, 2023, at the age of 78. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Polly A. Bates peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 11, 2023, at the age of 78. For the past six years, Polly battled dementia, which progressed to Alzheimer’s disease, gradually erasing her memories and rendering her dependent on dedicated caregivers. Polly’s journey was a testament to resilience, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and strength.

Polly was born on November 9, 1944, to the late Richard and Mary Smith. She grew up alongside her siblings, Sally VanEpps, Mary (Guy) Root, and William (Donna) Smith. She shared an unbreakable bond with her sisters, who were not only her siblings but also her closest confidantes and friends.

Throughout her life, Polly embraced love and connection. She was married to Paul Parks, and although their marriage ended in divorce, they remained close friends until his passing in 2006. In 1980, she found love again and married Bruce Bates in August of 1981, who sadly preceded her in death in 2000. Polly’s heart was full of love for her children, Steven (Joanie) Parks, Suzanne Parks, William (Morag) Parks, Michael (Kathy Files) Parks, Timothy Reome, Michelle (Scotty) Sweeney, and Paula (Andre) Toutant. She also cared deeply for her stepchildren, Tracy (James) Spooner, Kathy (Doug) Teasdale, and Veronica Bates. Her memory will be forever cherished by her numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Polly dedicated over 25 years of her life to working at K-Mart, where she made lasting friendships and brought joy to those around her. Her retirement allowed her to focus on her true passion, her family. The arrival of grandchildren brought an immeasurable amount of joy into Polly’s life. She embraced the role of the family babysitter, nurturing and cherishing her grandchildren and extended family. Despite the challenges she faced due to her illness, Polly’s love for her family remained unwavering. Even when she no longer recognized them, her spirit of love and devotion endured. Polly would often tell her grandchildren that she loved them “to the moon and back”, a sentiment that will forever echo in their hearts.

Polly’s journey was marked by loss and heartache. She mourned the passing of her parents, her loving husband Bruce, and, with deep sorrow, twin granddaughters Crystal and Jenna Parks, as well as twin great-granddaughters Eva and Jazzmin Miles-Chubb. These losses were profound, but they served as a reminder of the fragility and preciousness of life. Her legacy of love and unwavering commitment to family will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A graveside service to honor Polly’s life will be held at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery on June 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Urban Mission Meals on Wheels program, who, with the help of a group of dedicated volunteers, deliver prepared meals and much-needed social interaction to homebound seniors in Watertown.

As we say our final goodbyes to Polly, we celebrate the love and strength she embodied throughout her life. Her legacy of love and devotion to family will forever be etched in our hearts. May her soul find eternal peace and may her memory guide us to cherish and protect the bonds of love in our own lives. Rest in Peace.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

