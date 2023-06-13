Red & Black blank Charlotte at home Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black look to get back into the win column at George Ashcraft Field, hosting Charlotte in a GDFL contest.

The game was scoreless in the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, Jamal Finkley takes it in from 11 yards out.

The pat by Eric Beylor is good: Red and Black up 7-0.

Red and Black defense was being heard from, it was Johnathan Williams with the interception for Watertown.

That helps to set up an Eric Washington 1 yard run.

Eric Beylor connects once again to make it 14-0 Red and Black.

More Red and Black defense as Jaylon Dugan says hello to the receiver.

And more from Eric Beylor as well, he nails a 20 yard field goal to make it 17-0 Watertown.

Back to the defense, it was Johnathan Williams with his 2nd interception of the game.

Later in the 2nd, the Red and Black played the deflection to perfection as Jason Williams’ pass off the hands of Dequace Jackson into the hands of Zachary Todd. The play covering 41 yards.

The pat by Eric Beylor once again, it was 24-0 Red and Black at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Tyon Skannel with another Red and Black interception as the defense pitched a shutout.

Later in the 3rd quarter, Jason Williams connects with Keegan Queior for a 25 yard touchdown pass play.

Late in the 3rd quarter, it was Jason Williams with a strike to Dequace Jackson from 5 yards out: 38-0.

In the 4th quarter, Kristian Tate takes it in from 3 yards out: 44-0.

Connor Crump now at quarterback hits Rashay Whitfield: 50-0 Red and Black.

Red and Black beat Charlotte 50-0.

On the diamond, the Rapids were at home hosting the Utica Blue Sox in a PGCBL East Division matchup.

At the top of the 1st, Ben Partridge steals 2nd as the ball gets by the catcher. Partridge keeps going, the throw to 3rd is wild, and Partridge scores: 1-0 Blue Sox.

Rapids starter Cory Arthur gets out of further trouble, getting the strikeout to end the inning.

At the top of the 2nd, Utica adds to its lead as Ryan Rifenburg goes the other way for a base hit to right and Andre Demetral crosses: 2-0 Blue Sox.

Still in the 2nd, Taylor Kaufman checks in on a double steal, upping the Utica lead to 3-0.

At the bottom of the 2nd, the Rapids get on the board when Pranav Sundar lifts a sacrifice fly to right field and Owen Parliment tags and scores from 3rd: 3-1 Utica.

Utica goes on to beat the Rapids 6-1.

In North American Box Lacrosse League action from Alex Bay, the Thousand Islands Spirits played their first ever home game hosting Paper City.

In the 2nd, the Spirits were up 10-5 when Luke Rogers dents the back of the net: Thousand Islands up 11-5.

Then it was Montana Pierce with the low runner that connects: 12-5 Spirits.

Aynsley Loran-Pragle splits the pipes in front to up the Spirits lead to 13-5.

A circus shot by Nicky Snow increases the Spirits lead to 14-5.

With the score 14-7, Dante David’s lazer rips yarn.

The Spirits pick up their first ever win, beating Paper City 28-16.

The 2023 spring high school sports season came to a close Friday with a pair of North Country teams falling short in their bids for state titles.

On the lacrosse field, the Indian River Lady Warriors fell to Bayport-Blue Point 14-5 in the State Class C Semifinals.

Indian River trailed 6-4 at the half but Bayport-Blue Point scored 8 unanswered goals in the 2nd half to pull away.

Michaeal Delles led the Lady Warriors in the loss with 3 goals and Ravan Marsell added 2 goals.

Indian River finished it’s most successful season in program history with a 19-3 record and a Section 3 Class C Title.

”Yeah, it was a great season. We came up against very good competition in this Final 4, a team that is ranked 5th in the country,1st in the state. To play with them in the first half was everything we wanted to accomplish. You know, we didn’t come out on the right end of it, but very excited for what we did accomplish. Looking at the big picture, the history that’s been made. I’m very proud,” said Victoria Fusco, Indian River Girls’ Lacrosse Coach.

On the baseball diamond, the Panthers of Parishville Hopkinton saw their season come to an end in the State Class D Semifinals, falling to Northstar Christian 7-5 at SUNY Broome.

The Panthers finished the season with an 18-2 mark and won the Section 10 Class D Championship.

For Coach Jason Felix, it was a special season with a special group of players that he has a close bond with both on and off the field.

”Yeah, you know, again when I had these guys back in modified, I told them they had something special and they stuck together and played as a team they could do something and go quite far. They showed that this year, and I get a lot of guys back next year, so hopefully- There’s no guarantees, it’s not going to be easy- But hopefully we can stick it out and make a repeat,” said Felix.

