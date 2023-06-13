Saturday’s R&B shutout a success on both side of the ball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black had success on both sides of the ball Saturday night in their 50-0 win over Charlotte.

It was a close-to-perfect game for the Red & Black.

A couple of take aways from Saturday’s game: the first was the team played inspired football.

The defense shut out the Colonials. Johnathan Williams led the way with two interceptions. He always seems to find the football.

The other notable contribution was the running game, which put up 231 yards on the ground — not a bad effort by the ground game.

The Red & Black are on the road this week against the New York Falcons in Buffalo.

