Second-graders meet pen pals at assisted living facility

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Students at Black River Elementary School took a field trip on Tuesday to meet their pen pals. We captured the moment at Carthage’s Meadowbrook Terrace assisted living facility.

After a school year’s worth of communication, Black River’s second-grade class finally had the chance to meet their long-term pen pals - the residents of Meadow Brook Terrace.

“They’re very good kids. You know what I mean? They’re very good kids,” said resident Bert Toshek.

He’s just one of many residents who has received small gifts, art, and letters from the second-grade class. He says seeing them in person reminds him of his youth.

“I used to move around a lot. Dance a lot. Now I can’t do it no more,” he said.

The program was spearheaded by one of the students. Mya Saski formed a connection with the residents while visiting her mom who works at Meadowbrook.

“I went to their room numbers. We got into a really big bond so that’s how I started knowing everyone here,” she said.

Ken Oakes was the first of those bonds and Mya’s art is proudly displayed on the walls of his room.

“She always comes up and gives me a hug,” he said.

And he couldn’t be happier that Mya decided to share her connections.

“It gives us an idea of what we might have looked like when we were in the second grade, but that’s a long ways back,” he said.

During their visit, students danced, played games like musical chairs, and received letters from residents containing small gifts of their own.

Before they left, the students posed a question.

“What is the secret to life and happiness,” asked second-grader Parker Kilgore.

One answer was friendship. Another, smiles. After their visit, it’s clear the students have plenty of both.

