SLU to build $14M athletic center at Appleton Arena

An artist's rendering of SLU's new athletic center
An artist's rendering of SLU's new athletic center(St. Lawrence University)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University is set to build a new $14 million athletic training center for Division 3 student-athletes.

“I’m very excited,” said incoming freshman lacrosse player Daniel Mahoney. “Obviously this is a state-of-the-art facility so it helps a lot with the training side and the preparation which is a huge thing at the college level, so I’m really excited to get a space like this with my teammates.”

What was originally meant to be a one-and-done enhancement project at the university’s Appleton Arena back in 2020 became a two-phase project to help with the large number of teams SLU has competing in Division 3 athletics.

“Along the way when we’ve added teams, we didn’t always necessarily have facilities. So this will create more opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Bob Durocher, senior associate vice president for SLU athletics.

Thirty-three of St. Lawrence University’s Division 3 collegiate teams work out in the strength and endurance room at the Stafford Fitness Center.

During the school year, it gets cramped so the university decided to add another endurance room to Appleton Arena.

The George W. Karpus Athletic Center will also have locker rooms exclusively meant for other Division 3 teams such as the men’s and women’s lacrosse and field hockey teams.

Other additions include a media center, a rowing training room, and a student lounge.

“I think for St. Lawrence, it shows that the university itself is committed to having great spaces for health and wellness across campus,” said Fran Grembowicz, associate athletic director and field hockey coach.

Construction begins this July and is expected to finish by the fall of 2024.

