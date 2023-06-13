Susan N. Bracewell, 49, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 10, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan N. Bracewell, 49, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 10, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on October 26, 1973 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Murrah and Yvonne (Smith) Murray. Susan grew up in Black River and graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1991.

Following high school Susan married and she had five children. She was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her children. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, traveling, and Marilyn Monroe was her icon. She shared the loving saying “I love you more” and “I love you to the moon and back” with her father Murrah Murray, her five children, and three grandchildren. Susan and her sister Ashley shared a close bond that made them not only sister, but best friends.

Among her survivors are her five children, Skylar Bracewell, Watertown, NY, Sierra (Devon) Stupp, Watertown, NY, Sheila (Sean) Gehring, WA, Shannon (Taylor) Bracewell, GA and Sawyer Bracewell, Watertown, NY; three grandchildren, Justice, Vera and Veronica; her parents, Murrah and Yvonne, Murray, Black River, NY; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jennifer (Carl) Egeberg, Henderson, NY and Ashley M. Murray, Watertown, NY; and her companion, Bill Jones, Watertown, NY.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16th at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St., Black River, NY.

The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours on Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Please consider making a donation to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.

Donations and condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.