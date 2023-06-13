Tomorrow’s Health: Alcohol & heart disease, obesity & brain response, & tattoo infections

(WWNY) - The FDA is taking steps to make getting tattoos safer, and drinking a glass or two a day of alcohol may be good for your heart.

Alcohol & heart disease

Light to moderate alcohol consumption may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease.

A study from Massachusetts General Hospital says having one drink per day for women, or one to two for men, can reduce stress signaling in the brain, which in turn can reduce the possibility of heart attacks or strokes.

Still, researchers say drinking has negative effects, including a higher risk of cancer.

Obesity & brain response

Individuals with obesity have a reduced brain response to nutrients in food and it doesn’t improve even after weight loss.

That’s according to researchers with Amsterdam UMC and Yale University, who found those with obesity release less dopamine in the area of the brain that is important for food intake.

That means their brain isn’t rewarding them properly to signal they’re full or satisfied while eating.

Tattoo infections

The Food and Drug Administration has drafted new guidance on tattoo ink to protect consumers from microorganisms that can cause infections.

The FDA is offering recommendations to help manufacturers and distributors identify when ink is contaminated with bacteria or mold and how to prevent it.

Since 2003 there have been at least 18 recalls due to microorganisms.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.