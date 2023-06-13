Watertown lawmakers whittle down ARPA project wish list

Watertown ARPA projects
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is making cuts to a slew of projects after learning it was nearly $3.5 million short of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

At a work session Monday night, city leaders whittled away at the 57 projects originally slated to get the federal COVID money.

A big cut: money set aside for Thompson Park renovations will be slashed by $3 million to about $630,000.

Also dropped was $2 million for the city’s sidewalk program was dropped, as well as $1 million for Zoo New York and $200,000 for a DPW facility design.

Mayor Jeff Smith says these cuts were necessary to ensure funding for cleaner and chemical-free water.

“We supply not only the city of Watertown with drinking water,” Smith said, “but we also supply Fort Drum and surrounding communities, so it is vital and important that we have good, clean, and sustainable drinking water.”

Smith says the city has tried less expensive projects for clean water for years, but those have been ineffective.

