Watertown Pride events this weekend
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Pride events are set to get underway this weekend.
Telling us about it was board member Tyler De Tomi. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Events kick off at the Paddock Club in downtown Watertown Friday night, June 16.
The main events are Saturday, June 17:
- There’s a pride flag raising at 9 a.m. in front of city hall.
- People gather in Thompson Park for Out in the Park from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a color run, vendors, and food trucks.
- And there will be fireworks at the Fairgrounds at 10:15 p.m.
You can see the full schedule at watertownnypride.org.
