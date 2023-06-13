Watertown Pride events this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Pride events are set to get underway this weekend.

Telling us about it was board member Tyler De Tomi. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Events kick off at the Paddock Club in downtown Watertown Friday night, June 16.

The main events are Saturday, June 17:

- There’s a pride flag raising at 9 a.m. in front of city hall.

- People gather in Thompson Park for Out in the Park from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a color run, vendors, and food trucks.

- And there will be fireworks at the Fairgrounds at 10:15 p.m.

You can see the full schedule at watertownnypride.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.