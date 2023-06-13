William M. Norton, Jr., 70, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - William M. Norton, Jr., 70, passed away at home, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Born in Alexandria Bay, NY on September 16, 1952, he was a son of William M. and Jane E. Peters Norton and he attended LaFargeville High School.

William worked in construction for various local companies.

He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and being outdoors.

Survivors include a sister, Mary Luman, Dexter, NY; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Howard Norton, Dexter, NY and, Thomas and Edith Norton, LaFargeville, NY; four nieces, two nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

His parents, a brother-in-law, Leon “Tupper” Luman and sister-in-law, Laura Norton, passed away previously.

Private burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

