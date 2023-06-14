After years of hiring struggles, Watertown fills all lifeguard jobs

File photo of a lifeguard
File photo of a lifeguard(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in years, the city of Watertown has plenty of lifeguards.

According to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller, city pools will be completely staffed.

All 40 lifeguard positions have been filled.

There were a total of 60 applicants which is a far cry from years past when the city struggled to hit 20. It let the city be pickier about who it hires.

“In the past, if anyone was willing to get certified or was certified and met all the criteria they were hired. This year we had some options,” said Weller.

Although staffing shortages are over, the city still plans to foot the bill for lifeguard certification - a measure that was introduced to boost interest.

“It’s something we did last year. We did this year. For the time being, I think it will continue,” said Weller.

According to Weller, the lifeguard shortage can be directly linked to COVID. Now that the pandemic has died down, he doesn’t expect to see further issues.

“I like to think it will be smooth sailing. If I had a crystal ball, I could tell you but I just don’t know. I hope we’re heading in the right direction and we continue to see people interested in becoming lifeguards and working for the city coming forward,” he said.

Pools are slated to fully open on June 26.

