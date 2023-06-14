An Evening of One Act Plays

June 23 and 24 at 7pm
Friday, June 23 and Saturday June 24
Friday, June 23 and Saturday June 24(LTW)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Little Theatre of Watertown announces a one-act play showcase, Oddities and Mysteries, featuring a collection of one-act plays written by both local and nationally known playwrights.

Lineup:• Man on TV by Craig Thornton• Sorry Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher• Intervention by Anne Washburn• What’s Inside The Eiffel Tower Coffee Mug by Tara Meddaugh• An Experiment by Brent Holland• Subterranean Homesick Blues Again by Dennis J. Reardon

This show will be performed at Francis X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown for only two nights - June 23 and 24 starting at 7 pm.

Tickets for sale online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75193 until 2 hours prior to showtime. Tickets can then be purchased at the venue.

For more information about each one-act play, and for tickets visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75193.

• Man on TV presented in special arrangement with playwright Craig Thornton• Sorry Wrong Number presented in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service• Intervention and Subterranean Homesick Blues Again presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Inc.• What’s Inside The Eiffel Tower Coffee Mug presented in special arrangement with playwright Tara Meddaugh• An Experiment presented in special arrangement with Eldridge Plays and Musicals

