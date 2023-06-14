Anthony Lee Averitte, Sr., 53, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Lee Averitte, Sr., 53, 363 Mechanic St., passed away on Monday, June 12th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, where he had been a patient for a short time.

Born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 1970, the son of Louise Hayes.  He was educated in Detroit and worked primarily in the landscaping industry.  A marriage to Sheree L. Robinson ended in divorce.  Anthony’s son, Dalvin, was serving with the United States Army at Fort Drum and encouraged him to visit the North Country; he loved the area so much that he made it his new home.  He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and building.  He loved to dance and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his aunt, Claire B., who was like a second mother to him, as well as his children; Dalvin (Talayia) Averitte, Carthage, Anthony Lee Averitte, Jr., Detroit, and Faith Nia Averitte, Texas, and step-children; Dennis D. Robinson, Atlanta, Georgia and Quandell D. Knight, Detroit.  Also surviving are his sister, LaTasha Averitte, Detroit, and his five grandchildren; Jaydon, Jeanette, Arykah, Aubree, and Quandell.

Anthony is predeceased by his mother, Louise, and his siblings; Jeanette Hayes, Reginale Hayes, and Marcus Averitte.  Also predeceased is his beloved dog, “Mr. B”.

Mr. Averitte’s funeral services will be held privately with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com, please make memorial donations to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

