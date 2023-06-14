Barry M. Horne, 77, of Gouverneur

Barry M. Horne, 77, died peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital following a short stay, he was surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Barry M. Horne, 77, died peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital following a short stay, he was surrounded by family.

Barry was born July 2, 1945 in Gouverneur, a son of the late Jessie Streeter and Rita Durham. He graduated from Edwards High School and Mater Dei College. Barry was a Jack of All Trades, he enjoyed wood crafting, hunting, fishing, leek picking and was quite artistic. Barry worked in the mines for a short time but had a knack for auto body repair. He owned and operated Barry’s Auto Body and E&B Auto Sales in Gouverneur. He was a jokester who loved to make you laugh and light up a room. On November 13, 2013, Barry was married to Lorraine Blackburn.

Barry is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, five children, Teresa Worden, Trudy Fuller, Rita Chartier, Cindy Gillen and Barry Horne; grandchildren Brandyn Horne, Ernie Newcombe, Heather Newcombe, Tiffany Jesmer, Travis Horne, Mark Horne, Jeremiah Harris, Jessica Fuller, Jennifer Fuller, Courtney Chartier, Mindi McClare, and Charles McClare; step-children, Donald Fredenburg, and step-grandchildren, Adam Fredenburg, Kristie Monahan, Michael Monahan and Larry Monahan. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren and a brother, Paul Horne.

In addition to his parents, Jessie and Rita, he was predeceased by a son, Jamie Horne, step-children Laurie Monahan, Earl and Michael Fredenburg, a step-grandson Donald Fredenburg, siblings Sherwood Horne, Bobby Streeter, Ernie Streeter, David Horne, Nyle Horne, Lyle Horne, Rick Horne, Betty Fuller and Anna Streeter.

Contributions in his memory may be made to O’Leary Funeral Service at 5821 US Highway 11; Canton, NY 13617 or online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com

Calling hours for Barry will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Hailesboro Cemetery; Hailesboro, NY.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com Arrangements for Barry M. Horne are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

