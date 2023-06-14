Fire department seeks state funding, meets with lawmaker

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department has a wish list that includes possibly building a new station. But to get there, members think they’ll need help from the state.

State Senator Mark Walczyk met with fire department leaders on Tuesday to see if there’s any funding the state can offer to help the department more effectively serve the community.

They’re hoping to either make repairs to their current station or build a new one.

<Howard: It would be an injustice if we didn’t follow every avenue that we possibly can. not to just better our fire department, but to support our community,” said First Assistant Chief Howard O’Brien.

“It was great to sit down with the chief and the board and just kind of understand the needs of the Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department to see what we can do to support them at the state level,” said Walczyk (R. - 49th District).

Walczyk will take the ideas back to Albany.

Meanwhile, the fire department will continue to host fundraisers. The next one will be the summer craft fair on Saturday that starts at 11 a.m.

