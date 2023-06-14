Gerald F. “Moose” Chambers, of Winthrop

Gerald F. “Moose” Chambers passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. “Moose” Chambers passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital with his family by his side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held Friday June 16th, from 4 - 7 PM. Burial will take place in the future at his family’s convenience.

Moose was born in Potsdam on November 28, 1943, to the late Paul and Erma (Partlow) Chambers. He graduated from Saint Lawrence Central and owned his own trucking company.

Gerald married Donna Mae Phippen at St. Patrick Church on July 20, 1968, and they were blessed with over 50 years of marriage. True companions enduring all phases of life together.

Moose enjoyed his shuffleboard and four wheeling but especially talking smack with his friends and grandchildren. Moose showed his affection by bantering and joking but gosh darn it, he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren more than life itself. His large presence will most certainly be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife Donna Mae, their daughter; Gerilynn and Doug Goad; 3 grandchildren; Devon and Haven Chambers, Danielle Chambers, and Alysa Goad; 7 great-grandchildren; Casen, Cambrie, and Savannah Chambers, Nataleigh and Landon Gonyou, and Carter and Cameron Sloan, his brother; William & Glenda Chambers, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Moose is predeceased by his sister, Sr. Eileen Marie Chambers; brothers Daniel, Paul, Bernard, and Robert Chambers; brother-in-law Gary Burnham, one niece and two nephews.

Flowers are respectfully declined. Memorial contributions may be made in Moose’s honor to Tri-Town Rescue or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Memories and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.

