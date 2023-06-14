Keith passed away while living with his sister in Pottstown, PA on Sunday, May 7th, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Keith Richard Reed, 59, will be held on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Hill Cemetery. Keith passed away while living with his sister in Pottstown, PA on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Keith was born in Ogdensburg, New York on September 25, 1963, the son of the late Richard and Joan (Nichol) Reed. He was a graduate of Lisbon Central School. He worked for 25 years as an Ophthalmic Retinal photographer. He loved camping, the beach, especially the Gulf coast of Florida, and playing with his nephews in the pool. He was a music lover (Parrothead, Deadhead), loved road trips, and boating. He was a free spirit who loved life, he truly had a heart of gold, someone who would give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his sister, Kim L. Reed, Pottstown, PA, nephew; Joshua L Corcoran of San Diego, CA, great-nephews Jaydan and Dominic Rhoads.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters; Karen Reed Wing and Lori Ann Reed DeLorme, his niece, Jessica DeLorme, and his nephew, Robert J. Corcoran.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

