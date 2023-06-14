Hammond resigns as Waddington town supervisor

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington will lose its town supervisor at the end of the month.

Alex Hammond announced he will resign as supervisor effective June 30.

He has been supervisor since 2017, when he was elected while still in college at the age of 21.

He says he’s resigning for an assignment with the New York Army National Guard as state casualty affairs coordinator. He will be stationed in Latham, N.Y.

Hammond, a captain in the Guard, returned from a nine-month overseas tour a month ago. He was deployed to Grafenwöhr, Germany as part of Task Force Orion, which facilitated training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

The town board will decide who will fill the position until an election can be held next fall. Deputy supervisor Travis McKnight filled in as supervisor while Hammond was deployed.

