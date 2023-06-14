Inflationary pressures continue to ease; producer prices drop 0.3%

Some measures of underlying price pressures remain high. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said Wednesday, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% last from April and 2.8% from a year earlier.

Unleashed by an unexpectedly strong economic recovery from 2020′s COVID-19 recession, inflation began to rise in 2021 and last year reached levels not seen since the early 1980s. In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in the past 15 months. At their meeting Wednesday, Fed policymakers are expected to leave the rate alone to give themselves time to assess the impact the aggressive rate hikes have had on the economy.

Inflation has been receding. Year-over-year increases in producer prices peaked at 11.7% in March 2022 and have fallen 11 straight months.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month from April and 4% from a May 2022 — the lowest 12-month figure in two years and down from a 4.9% increase in April.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the last day for the Pizza Hut on State Street in Watertown.
Watertown Pizza Hut closes
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Land donated for event center
Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads

Latest News

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.
At least 78 migrants dead and dozens feared missing after fishing vessel sinks off Greece
GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast...
GRAPHIC: Toxic algae imperils marine life off California coast
Police in Antelope, California, are investigating the intentional burning of pride flags.
Pride flags burned in California
Mark Alteri shows the form that helped him win a national handball title.
Local player wins national handball title