Jesse Emery Schantz, 88, of Lowville

Jesse Emery Schantz, 88, of State Route 26, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jesse Emery Schantz, 88, of State Route 26, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Pastor David Haldeman, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours are from 2 - 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the funeral home. A gathering will follow at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fairgrounds beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 51, Lowville, NY 13367; or to Deer River Congregational Church, P.O. Box 18, Deer River, NY 13627.

Mr. Schantz is survived by a son, Douglas L. Schantz of Lowville, working for American Airlines based in Philadelphia, PA; a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory C. and Debra Schantz of Lowville; three grandchildren, Jerome R. and Shannon Schantz; Kyle D. Schantz; and Caitlin J. and Justin Hirschey; four great-grandchildren, James and Thomas Schantz, Ross and Macie Hirschey; a sister, Joan Schantz Freeman (Mark); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty, who passed away April 8, 2011; a son, David L. Schantz, who died in June 1957, shortly after birth; his brothers, Lloyd Houghton Schantz, who passed in a Japanese prison camp in 1942; Perry A. “Pat” Schantz; Claude Schantz; and Beryl “Jim” Schantz.

Jesse was born on September 1, 1934 in Carthage, NY, a son of the late Jesse D. and Emma Houghton Schantz. He was a graduate of Lowville Academy in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge. On September 15, 1956, he married Betty Ridlespraker at the Castorland Baptist Church, with Rev. William Cutler officiating. Together with his wife, the couple worked on her family’s dairy farm, Ridle-Vue Farm, until 1979 when they purchased the farm. The family farm is now operated by their son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Debra Schantz. Jesse was elected Lewis County Clerk, serving as County Clerk from 1979 – 1999.

Mr. Schantz was member of Deer River Congregational Church and the former Castorland Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. He served on the Denmark Town Board and as Councilman and Justice of the Peace from January 1, 1970 to July 10, 1978. Jesse was involved with the Lewis County Agricultural Society beginning in 1971, and served as Secretary of the Lewis County Fair Board from 1972 until 1996. He became an emeritus board member in 1997, but was still actively involved with the fair board. In 1993, the Lewis County Fair Premium Book was dedicated to him. Jesse was also active with the NYS Association of Agricultural Fairs, serving as President of the fair managers in 1989.

He was a member of the State National Grange and Lewis County Pomona Grange, a member of Lewis County 4-H, Director of Lewis County Maple Producers Association and a member of the Northern NY Maple Producers Co-Op, a member of the Lewis County Holstein Club and the Lewis County Farm Bureau. In his later years, Jesse was very involved with the Copenhagen Senior Club and Senior Activities, and in 2019 he received the Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year from Lewis County Office for the Aging.

The family would like to thank the staff of Samaritan Summit Village for the loving care and kindness shown to Jesse during his stay.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.