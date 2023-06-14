WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June E. Lake Downs, 90, formerly of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023 at Morningstar Adult Care and Nursing Home in Oswego NY where she had been a resident.

June was born on June 1, 1933, the daughter of Blanche Harriman Lake and Robert Lake. June attended Watertown schools and married Howard Downs. After the end of her marriage, June returned to Watertown and worked for over 20 years as a licensed nurses’ aide at Mercy Hospital.

June is survived by her brother Raymond E. Lake, Simi Valley CA, sister- in- law Phyllis Elmer and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Eileen Hinman and three brothers Robert, Ronald and Richard Lake in addition to her parents.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Fuenral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 19, 2023 at North Watertown Cemetery, 811 Bradley St. Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

