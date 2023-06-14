Local player wins national handball title

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local player won a national title in the sport of handball...

Mark Alteri is his name, handball is his game.

On the courts at the Watertown Family YMCA, Alteri is working on his handball game. The talented player won a national title in the 60 to 69 age group at the United States four-wall handball tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota...

For Alteri, it was a dream come true.

Alteri won his title despite an injury flaring up before the event.

Alteri’s brother, Paul, was also at the event. He knew his brother had it in him.

Mark and Paul are part of a core group of players who get together often. It’s a sport they all enjoy.

If you want to join the group, the players are always looking for folks to join them.

Who knows, you might face a national champion the day you show up.

