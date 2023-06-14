Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...

"Schitt's Creek" replica in Clayton
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitors to Clayton can now stay in a replica of the motel room from the popular TV show “Schitt’s Creek.”

The Wooden Boat Inn held an open house Tuesday to show off its novelty room.

The show is a comedy about a wealthy family that loses everything it owns but a dilapidated motel in the titular town, Schitt’s Creek.

Owner Pia Hogue says it’s taken a year to get the room in Clayton ready for guests.

“I posted on some ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fan club pages and now I see people saying ‘well, where is that, where is Clayton, New York? I am going to book a trip just to come to stay on the set’s re-creation,’” Hogue said, “so I hope it will drive a different type of clientele base for not just me but for all the other businesses in town also.”

Hogue says reservations for the room have been filling up fast.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the last day for the Pizza Hut on State Street in Watertown.
Watertown Pizza Hut closes
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Land donated for event center
Hand, foot and mouth disease
6 Morristown students come down with hand, foot and mouth disease

Latest News

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Wake Up Weather
Rain for much of the day
Massena water tower
Massena continues fluoride use in village water
Wednesday AM weather