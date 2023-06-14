Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitors to Clayton can now stay in a replica of the motel room from the popular TV show “Schitt’s Creek.”

The Wooden Boat Inn held an open house Tuesday to show off its novelty room.

The show is a comedy about a wealthy family that loses everything it owns but a dilapidated motel in the titular town, Schitt’s Creek.

Owner Pia Hogue says it’s taken a year to get the room in Clayton ready for guests.

“I posted on some ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fan club pages and now I see people saying ‘well, where is that, where is Clayton, New York? I am going to book a trip just to come to stay on the set’s re-creation,’” Hogue said, “so I hope it will drive a different type of clientele base for not just me but for all the other businesses in town also.”

Hogue says reservations for the room have been filling up fast.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.