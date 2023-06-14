Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard Medical School for educational purposes.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – Authorities say human body parts were stolen from a morgue at Harvard Medical School in Boston then sold and shipped through the mail.

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the school for educational purposes.

A federal indictment accuses the morgue’s manager, Cedric Lodge, of stealing portions of dissected cadavers and bringing them to his home in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said he and his wife, Denise, then sold the body parts.

The indictment also identified alleged buyers Katrina MacLean and Joshua Taylor.

MacLean is accused of reselling remains to buyers in several states.

MacLean, Taylor and the Lodgers are facing charges including conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

The Lodgers and MacLean were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Another individual, Jeremy Pauley, was arrested last summer for allegedly purchasing remains from MacLean.

He was charged with offenses including abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the last day for the Pizza Hut on State Street in Watertown.
Watertown Pizza Hut closes
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Land donated for event center
Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?

Latest News

Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Restore NY funding will help tear down old cheese plant.
Ogdensburg wants to raze old cheese plant by year’s end
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side
Ogdensburg’s land bank looks to take vacant or abandoned properties and get them back on the...
Ogdensburg Land Bank gets $210K to get properties back on tax rolls
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year