Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads

Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.

It happened in the intersection of Coffeen and North Massey Streets, briefly shutting the intersection down. Watertown City Police on scene said it’s unclear whether the other vehicle ran a red light or failed to yield to the motorcycle in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance but was conscious. He could be seen moving as he was treated and then put in the ambulance. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries are unknown.

Police are investigating, but say they have few leads as no one witnessed the crash and there wasn’t a camera angled toward the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Drowning
Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?
Monday was the last day for the Pizza Hut on State Street in Watertown.
Watertown Pizza Hut closes

Latest News

WWNY Land donated for event center
WWNY Significant debt forces big changes at Ogdensburg’s hospital
Lyons Falls kicked off its 15th farmers market on Tuesday.
Lyons Falls’ farmers market begins for the season
Pen pals meet
Second-graders meet pen pals at assisted living facility