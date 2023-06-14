Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.

It happened in the intersection of Coffeen and North Massey Streets, briefly shutting the intersection down. Watertown City Police on scene said it’s unclear whether the other vehicle ran a red light or failed to yield to the motorcycle in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance but was conscious. He could be seen moving as he was treated and then put in the ambulance. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries are unknown.

Police are investigating, but say they have few leads as no one witnessed the crash and there wasn’t a camera angled toward the crash.

