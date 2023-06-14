Ogdensburg Land Bank gets $210K to get properties back on tax rolls

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s land bank looks to take vacant or abandoned properties and get them back on the tax rolls. It recently learned it’ll get $210,000 from the state to help it with its mission.

“The main goal is to get these properties back onto the tax rolls which I think allows the city a lot of flexibility with the things they’re trying to do. We have over the course of our brief history - we’ve been here since 2018 - we’ve returned over a million dollars in properties that have been put back on the tax rolls,” said Jim Morrison, chairman, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation.

Wednesday morning, the 7-member group met at Ogdensburg City Hall to talk about different properties it could help with the state money.

It might help 2 properties by stabilizing them or fixing them up, like one on Ford Street, or another on South Water Street.

After the work is done, the land bank would sell them to realtors or developers.

A South Water Street resident says she would rather see improvements made instead of demolition.

“I don’t think any block should be torn down, demolished, if someone really wants to take care of it,” said Sue Sharland.

Demolition would be the option at three other properties the land bank is looking at: on Caroline Street, Mechanic Street and Rensselaer Avenue. If they were torn down, new development could happen.

Look for decisions from the land bank to be presented to the city council on June 26.

