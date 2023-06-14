Ogdensburg wants to raze old cheese plant by year’s end

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Council wants to get rid of an abandoned cheese factory plant by the end of the year.

Interim City Manager Andrea Smith says the city intends to use funding from Restore New York to demolish the site.

The abandoned factory caught on fire last year and has been vandalized.

According to Smith, demolition will cost around $2 million. The hope is that a clear lot will attract developers.

“Because of its central location in the marina district, its proximity to the hospital, to downtown, you know, at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and the Oswegatchie rivers. So we do think there’s a high likelihood that the site will be appealing for developers,” said Smith.

Smith says the structure presents a health issue given its condition and that asbestos has not been removed properly.

The city still needs to ask for bids for demolition.

