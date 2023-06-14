Rain for much of the day

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab your rain jacket and umbrella.

It will be cloudy with rain on and off all day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Rain could be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

It will dry up heading into Thursday. There’s a 40% chance of rain and we should see partly sunny skies by late morning or early afternoon. Highs will be around 70.

Friday will be partly sunny with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will again be around 70.

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday is Juneteenth. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

