Russell man faces a second burglary charge

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A man already in St. Lawrence County jail on burglary and trespassing charges faces another charge of burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brian Webb of Russell allegedly broke into a home on Blackmer Road in the town of Russell.

He’s also accused of damaging property there.

Webb was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

He already faces a burglary charge at a Blackmer Road residence and a trespassing charge on Lake George Road, also in the town of Russell.

Webb was jailed without bail on those charges.

He was arraigned in Russell town court on the more recent charges and returned to jail. Deputies say the new charges stem from a separate complaint from the earlier ones.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.