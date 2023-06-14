Some sunshine on Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce showers overnight. Expect lows in the 50′s.

Thursday will start off cloudy, but skies will clear out by mid morning. There is the risk of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the upper 60′s to upper 70′s.

Friday is looking cloudy with some showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Expect highs around 70.

Saturday will be cloudy with some showers.

