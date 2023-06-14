St. Lawrence County man celebrates 105th birthday

Frank White
Frank White(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Canton celebrated the 105th birthday of one of its oldest residents.

Frank White’s birthday party was held Tuesday at the Canton Historian’s Office where cake was served to friends and family.

White was born in 1918 in Pyrites when the hamlet was known for its paper mill.

Canton Historian Linda Casserly says White grew up in a time when Prohibition impacted the north country.

“Pyrites had no laws, but Tony Bennett’s family, the Benedettos, had a store. So when he was talking about Prohibition, he could see all that happening in Pyrites,” she said.

White served in World War II and later founded White’s Flower Shop which is still in business today.

Some of his personal collection has been donated to the historian’s office so more people can learn about Canton’s history.

