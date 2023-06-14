Teachers wanted for Great Lakes experience

Shipboard Science Workshop
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Teachers in the Lake Ontario region have a chance to board an EPA research vessel for a week on the lake.

They have to wait until 2028, so they have plenty of time to prepare.

Indian River teacher Andrea Inserra is encouraging her fellow teachers to apply. She participated in 2018. It’s a program coordinated by the New York Sea Grant. The science ship rotates each year from one Great Lake to another.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

A select group of 15 teachers are picked to help EPA scientists collect water samples for analysis.

The idea is to train teachers so they know how to teach others about watershed education.

Anyone interested can contact Great Lakes literacy specialist Nate Drag at nwd4@cornell.edu or by calling 716-270-2408.

