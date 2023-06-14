Watertown Juneteenth celebrates 10th year this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Annual Watertown Juneteenth celebration is coming up this Saturday at Jefferson Community College.

Organizer Bianca Ellis and JCC Director of Student Activities Margaret Taylor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. Celebrated in America since 1865, Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021.

Free and open to the public, the Watertown festival takes place on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at JCC.

There will be music, an art display, vendors and more.

The guest speaker is scholar and activist Professor James Small. Among many involvements, including his role in the documentary series, Hidden Colors, Professor Small is international Vice President and past President of the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU), CEO of Sanaa Lodge Enterprise, Ghana Ltd, past President for the Eastern Region of the Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations, and former member of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). He taught for many years with the City University of New York (CUNY) on topics including, Pan-Africanism, Malcom-X, African Diasporic Religion, Survival and Folklore. Professor Small has traveled widely throughout Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and United States and has lectured at a range of academic and community settings both nationally and internationally.

This year’s Juneteenth Gallery is featured in partnership with the Community Folk Arts Center, Syracuse University (CFAC) and the North Country Arts Council. Displayed pieces include photography from CFAC’s 25th Anniversary exhibit and paintings from artists of Fort Drum, Watertown and surrounding areas.

Music will be provided by Trumptight315, Weusi Ensemble, The Sounds of the City, and more.

Sign up for free tickets to the event at bit.ly/juneteenthtickets2023 and to be entered into prize drawings.

On Monday, the Pan-African flag will be raised in front of Watertown City Hall in honor of Juneteenth at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, email watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com or call 315-775-4065.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.