60 Years of Theater

City Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly recently presented Ogdensburg Command Performances with a proclamation honoring the not-for-profit organization for 60 years of bringing live performance to the community and north country.

Mayor Skelly made the presentation in front of more than 900 people attending a performance of “Menopause the Musical” at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

“This is an organization that for six decades has helped make Ogdensburg and the north country a better place,” Mr. Skelly said.

Ogdensburg Command Performances provides the residents of northern NY and eastern Ontario with an affordable opportunity to enjoy many of the same performances that are available in metropolitan areas without the expense or the inconvenience of winter travel, according to OCP officials.

“Communities with abundant arts opportunities have higher standards of living, are better able to attract business and industry, and experience stronger economic growth,” according to the organization. “OCP is very proud of the role it has played in creating a vibrant cultural environment for almost 60 years.”

This autumn Ogdensburg Command Performances will continue that tradition when in launches its 2023-24 season on October 8 with a rousing and fun-filled tribute to four of the biggest names in the early days of rock-a-billy music.

“One Night in Memphis” will take audience members back to a night in 1956 when four of the biggest names in rock and roll gathered for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.

Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao said that she and her board of directors felt like the high-energy show would be the perfect way to launch the organization into yet another decade of bringing live performance to the north country.

“This is a fun, nostalgic and high energy show that kicks our new season off with a punch,” Mrs. Palao said. “Our marketing theme for the 2023-24 season is that ‘After 60 years…the best is yet to come.’”

Here is a look at OCP’s full lineup for the upcoming season:

One Night in Memphis

Sunday | October 8, 2023 | 4 PM Ogdensburg Free Academy Auditorium

A night of rockabilly, country, gospel & pure 1950s rock & roll with a high energy rock-a-billy band that takes you back to the night in 1956 when four of the biggest names in rock and roll - Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash - gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis. The audience will feel they are witness to a rock & roll royalty jam session with the legendary performers whose music has stood the test of time.

A Celtic Christmas

Friday | December 15, 2023 | 7 PM Ogdensburg Free Academy Auditorium

Witness the best World Champions of Irish dance for a magical night as they tell the story of two star crossed lovers. A Celtic Christmas tells a romantic tale as old as time and transports the audience to a time and place where music and dance are the cornerstones of celebration. Dazzling feet meet moments of Irish wit in a performance that brings the magic of Christmas in Ireland to the stage.

Drum Tao

Monday | January 29, 2024 | 7 PM Ogdensburg Free Academy Auditorium

Incomparable “Wadaiko-drums” and the beautiful melody of Japanese flutes and harps is the “Japanese Entertainment” for a new generation. Newsweek stated, “The highly acclaimed debut of Drum Tao Off-Broadway was completely sold out!” They performed in the opening ceremony of “Japonisms” in Paris France and costarred with the Bolshoi Ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow Russia.

Grand Shanghai Circus

Saturday | February 24, 2024 | 4 PM Ogdensburg Free Academy Auditorium

The Amazing Acrobats of shanghai honor the essence of the old historic Shanghai Culture and transport you to current Shanghai through the excellent skills of dynamic artist that include dare-devil acts with a harmonious combination of the performing arts. By combining stage LED technological innovations & exceptional artistic performances a Grand Shanghai Circus will deliver a higher level of dazzling entertainment that includes breathtaking acrobatics, colorful dance, comedy, mystifying magic, and aerial feats of strength.

Always...Patsy Cline

Saturday | March 23, 2024 | 4 PM Ogdensburg Free Academy Auditorium

Based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with Houston homemaker Louise Seger, complete with true emotion, down home country humor, and 27 songs which include many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams & Walking After Midnight. The two women struck up a friendship in 1961 that lasted until Cline’s premature death in a plane crash in 1963. A Letter of Love to the humanity and music of Miss Patsy Cline.

Four By Four

Saturday | May 11, 2024 | 4 PM Ogdensburg Free Academy Auditorium

A stellar cast of FOUR sensational entertainers perform the hits of FOUR of the most iconic musical styles in pop music history - the Beach Boys, Beatles, Bee Gees, and Motown. The dynamic stars present instantly recognizable classic pop songs in fully staged and choreographed production numbers. Informative and humorous banter ties all this extraordinary music together.

To order tickets call the Box Office at 315-393-2625, or visit the OCP website at https://www.ilovetheatre.org/tickets.php

