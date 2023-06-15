Andrew Burnie Cronk, Jr., 87, of Dexter, NY passed away after a brief illness on June 7th, 2023. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Andrew Burnie Cronk, Jr., 87, of Dexter, NY passed away after a brief illness on June 7th, 2023. He was born July 22, 1935 in Henderson, NY, to the late Andrew and Dorothy Fuller Cronk. On July 14, 1973 Andrew married the love of his life Dianna Dona in Black River, NY. Dianna passed away June 8th, 2012. A previous marriage to Agnes Ainsworth ended in divorce.

Andrew proudly served in the United States Air Force as an Airplane Mechanic during the Korean War. Andrew is widely known for his successful and long running business ABC Heating and Cooling. Many stories exist about Andrew helping customers above all else. After retirement Andrew volunteered for several years and received numerous awards for his service as a volunteer driver for the DAV.

He is survived by his children Rosie (Andy) Hatch, Jeffrey (Doris) Cronk, Gordon (Krista) Cronk and LeeAnn Taylor and daughter in laws Leanne Cronk, Stella House, and Josie Cronk. Also, surviving is his sisters Pauline Gamble, Carol Watson, Margret Moore-Simpson, Leona Susie (Howard) Scott, and sister-in-law Sally Cronk.

Andrew is also survived by countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his wife Andrew is predeceased by his children Andrew III, Allen, Joseph and Shirley Tibbles. Also, siblings John, Doris Panka, Rev. Mary Hollenbeck, Geraldine Frizzel, Anna Babcock, Luella Byrns and Barbara Cronk.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

