Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s always something fun going on at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey brought us up to speed. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what coming up:

Talented multi-instrumentalist Matt Nakoa performs Thursday (today!), June 15.

Bluegrass group Mountain Heart takes the stage on Thursday, June 22.

A.J. Croce, Jim Croce’s son, will perform on Saturday, July 1.

Roomful of Blues will be on Thursday, July 6.

You can buy tickets and see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com.

