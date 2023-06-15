Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

Upcoming events at Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s always something fun going on at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey brought us up to speed. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what coming up:

Talented multi-instrumentalist Matt Nakoa performs Thursday (today!), June 15.

Bluegrass group Mountain Heart takes the stage on Thursday, June 22.

A.J. Croce, Jim Croce’s son, will perform on Saturday, July 1.

Roomful of Blues will be on Thursday, July 6.

You can buy tickets and see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
A Clayton motel has a room that's perfect for "Schitt's Creek" fans.
Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...
Alex Hammond will resign as Waddington town supervisor at the end of the month.
Hammond resigns as Waddington town supervisor

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: More core work
The Empire Super Sprints will highlight the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial at Evans Mills Raceway Park...
Sports report: A big night of racing & a switch in game venue for R&B
A red wing blackbird harassing a fish-carrying osprey in this photo sent in by Jenn Sigmon.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of critters!
Wake Up Weather
A crowd-pleasing day